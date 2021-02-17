It seems like troubles aren’t ending for Rihanna in India anytime soon. First, her tweet on farmers’ protest in the country to now, going topless and wearing a Ganesha idol – the singer has been on a roll-coaster of feuds it seems. But guess what, this isn’t the first time that the Umbrella singer has worn this idol but has worn in the past too.

Rihanna shared a picture flaunting her lingerie line Savage X Fenty on her Instagram with a topless picture and a caption that read, “when @popcaanmusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fame girl” @savagexfenty”.

Did y’all notice that Ganesha idol in Rihanna’s neck? Well, the netizens are going haywire for hurting religious sentiments by wearing a god’s idol and posing topless.

Back in 2019, during the 5th birthday of her goddaughter Majesty, Rihanna wore the same Ganesha pendant with a white top and a lavender tulle layer and blue jeans.

Also, around the same time, the Diamonds singer shared the same Ganesha idol necklace on her Instagram story flaunting her freshly manicured nails. Take a look:

that's ganesha right? or am I drunk on hunger pic.twitter.com/2AujqLI4ma — nahh (@SwityShinde) June 9, 2019

Now netizens are really mad at Rihanna for disrespecting Hindu religious sentiments. A user tweeted, “Dear @rihanna, stop mocking Hindu Temples & Gods with indecencies. You’re insulting the oldest, holiest religion in the world & hurting Hindus sentiments. We request you apologize. We know You & @GretaThunberg are paid global propagandists to incite trouble against Hindus & India”.

Another user tweeted, “Topless Rihanna, who recd Rs 36 Cr from Khalistanis for backing “farmers” agitation, posing topless with Ganesha pendant. Who paid her this time?”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Dear @rihanna, stop mocking Hindu Temples & Gods with indecencies. You're insulting the oldest, holiest religion in the world & hurting Hindus sentiments. We request you apologize. We know You & @GretaThunberg are paid global propagandists to incite trouble against Hindus & India pic.twitter.com/LPGc6zRMb7 — Renee Lynn (@Voice_For_India) February 17, 2021

Topless Rihanna, who recd Rs 36 Cr from Khalistanis for backing "farmers" agitation, posing topless with Ganesha pendant. Who paid her this time? pic.twitter.com/vGedlk15Gr — s Balakrishnan (@zindashahid) February 17, 2021

#WTF. YOU ARE WEARING #LORD_GANESH PENDANT. YOU ARE DISRESPTING OUR HINDU IDOL AND RELIGION. NOW WE ARE GOING TO TAKE ACTION AGAINST THIS. YOU HAVE MADE A BIG MISTAKE. YOU HAVE TO SUFFER FOR THIS. — Pritam Biswas (@ThePritamBiswas) February 17, 2021

You have no idea, those scriptures r only part of ancient culture, religion is different it's only for those who live as religious life they reject these stupid act for fame, what Rihanna is did by disrespecting religious sentiments is shameful act. — Dinesh Kumar (@dinesh805624) February 17, 2021

Rihanna I am a Muslim, but you cannot do it in the wrong photo of the deities of Hindu brothers of Hindu religion in our country, Rihanna Shame on you — yameen (@yameen75806825) February 17, 2021

What are your thoughts on Rihanna wearing a Ganesha idol and going topless? Tell us in the comments below.

