Rihanna Goes Topless Wearing A Ganesha Idol - Netizens React, Check Out
Rihanna Goes Topless Wearing A Ganesha Idol – Netizens React(Pic Credit: Getty, badgalriri)

It seems like troubles aren’t ending for Rihanna in India anytime soon. First, her tweet on farmers’ protest in the country to now, going topless and wearing a Ganesha idol – the singer has been on a roll-coaster of feuds it seems. But guess what, this isn’t the first time that the Umbrella singer has worn this idol but has worn in the past too.

Rihanna shared a picture flaunting her lingerie line Savage X Fenty on her Instagram with a topless picture and a caption that read, “when @popcaanmusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fame girl” @savagexfenty”.

Did y’all notice that Ganesha idol in Rihanna’s neck? Well, the netizens are going haywire for hurting religious sentiments by wearing a god’s idol and posing topless.

Back in 2019, during the 5th birthday of her goddaughter Majesty, Rihanna wore the same Ganesha pendant with a white top and a lavender tulle layer and blue jeans.

Also, around the same time, the Diamonds singer shared the same Ganesha idol necklace on her Instagram story flaunting her freshly manicured nails. Take a look:

Now netizens are really mad at Rihanna for disrespecting Hindu religious sentiments. A user tweeted, “Dear @rihanna, stop mocking Hindu Temples & Gods with indecencies. You’re insulting the oldest, holiest religion in the world & hurting Hindus sentiments. We request you apologize. We know You & @GretaThunberg are paid global propagandists to incite trouble against Hindus & India”.

Another user tweeted, “Topless Rihanna, who recd Rs 36 Cr from Khalistanis for backing “farmers” agitation, posing topless with Ganesha pendant. Who paid her this time?”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

What are your thoughts on Rihanna wearing a Ganesha idol and going topless? Tell us in the comments below.

