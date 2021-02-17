Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers have become a part of millions of lives, and there is no denying that it is one of the tops most popular franchises. With glory comes some drawback too. It isn’t a huge surprise that there are controversies that have forever surrounded the franchise and its character plus the actors. One of the most burning controversies was the one that involved Chris Evans aka Captain America, Jeremy Renner aka Hawkeye and Scarlett Johansson’s aka Black Widow. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

So if you are not aware, back in the time while promoting 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner made some rather unusual statements that brought a severe backlash to them. The reference was the fact that Marvel gods were planning to pair Black Widow aka Scarlett Johansson with other Marvel characters.

Advertisement

Talking to Digital Spy, when the actors were asked about the same fact, Jeremy Renner called Black Widow a Sl*t and Chris Evans labelled her wh*re. “She’s a sl*t.” As they laughed together, Evans said, “a complete wh*re.” All of this was, of course, sarcastic but did not go well with the fans of Black Widow and the universe too.

The backlash gave rise to a whirlpool of criticism, and the two actors had to apologise for their comments. As per Hindustan Times, Chris Evans said, “Yesterday we were asked about the rumors that Black Widow wanted to be in a relationship with both Hawkeye and Captain America. We answered in a very juvenile and offensive way that rightfully angered some fans. I regret it and sincerely apologize.”

Hawkeye fame Jeremy Renner said in his statement, “I am sorry that this tasteless joke about a fictional character offended anyone. It was not meant to be serious in any way. Just poking fun during an exhausting and tedious press tour.”

Stick to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Prized Possessions: From Luxurious Cars To Diamond Obsession – 5 Expensive Buys!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube