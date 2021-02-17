Filmmaker Olivia Wilde was seen moving her bags from ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis’ house to current flame, singer Harry Styles’ recently.

Wilde was seen packing luggage into her car at the LA residence of Sudeikis, 45. The exes, who share two children, purchased the Silver Lake home in 2019, according to Page Six. Soon afterward, Wilde was spotted offloading her luggage at Styles’ Hollywood Hills house.

Representatives of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are yet to comment on the development.

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde reportedly met on the sets of their film Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Styles and is directed by Wilde.

Reports of their relationship started doing rounds when they made an appearance together at his agent Jeffrey Azof’s wedding.

Recently, Olivia went all praises for Harry over being actively a part of a female-led film. She took to her Instagram and penned a lengthy note.

Olivia Wilde wrote, “Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack” . Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. 👊 #dontworrydarling”

