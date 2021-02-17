Lately, Ram Gopal Varma had only been part of negative headlines but even his haters no it, it’s hard to ignore him when it comes to his maverick filmmaking. Not just a normal movie buff but even Danny Boyle, the director of Slumdog Millionaire, is an admirer of RGV’s experimentation and making.

The man behind the 8-Oscars winning film himself had confessed to being heavily influenced by Ram Gopal Varma. Yes, he had once stated of being inspired by how Varma explored Mumbai which was unknown to Bollywood. Especially, Varma’s cult films like Satya and Company are Boyle’s favourite.

Released in 2008, Slumdog Millionaire was a huge global hit. With an approximate budget of $15 million, it made a sum of $379 million.

In Slumdog Millionaire, Danny Boyle shows real underworld in Mumbai, the thing which was brought to lights by Ram Gopal Varma through Satya and Company. Such type of portrayal is not often seen in Bollywood films.

Meanwhile, Danny once had spoken of the shooting process and difficulties he went through for Slumdog Millionaire. He spoke on aerial photography in brief. In a chat with Peter Sciretta in 2008, he said, “We tried to get permission to shoot aerial, and they’re (Indian government) really paranoid about aerial photography, because of naval bases and all this kind of stuff, and they won’t let you shoot. So we applied for permission, and actually, we got we– ironically, we got permission.

We finally got granted permission to shoot from the helicopter two weeks ago, which took us just 14 months to get permission. That’s the bureaucracy. But in fact, we’ve been up in a helicopter and shot on the stills camera, this Canon cam, which is like an EOS camera. And it shoots about 11 or 12 frames and you can blend it in the computer and make it look like live-action, and that’s where we got that material from.”

