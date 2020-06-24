Fact-O-Meter: Ram Gopal Varma’s Cult Thriller ‘Kaun’ Was Shot In JUST This Number Of Days

Ram Gopal Varma is truly a genius filmmaker, who’s always been ahead of his time. Many times, RGV has shared his desire to present dark characters and by watching his films, you can clearly understand it. He is mostly known for his work like Satya, Sarkar and Company. But true cinema lovers would never forget the gem he delivered with Kaun.

Kaun featured Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh in key roles. The film released in 1999. But it wasn’t a commercial success back then. Contrary to the big bucks, the suspense thriller garnered life-changing praises for all those involved. Kaun surprises you with its intriguing elements and storytelling, all inside the single house.

The film had just three lead characters and is unique in itself. Apart from being ‘high’ on content, there’s one interesting fact about Kaun and that’s its shooting span. To one’s surprise, the suspense thriller was shot in just 15 days. Ram Gopal Varma himself, has revealed in several interviews about shooting the film in such a short span of time.

Meanwhile, back in 1999, Kaun went on to collect 4 crores in its theatrical run. It was declared as a below-average affair at the box office.

For the unversed, Kaun marked the second collaboration between Ram Gopal Varma and Anurag Kashyap. The duo has previously worked together on 1998’s gangster film Satya. For Satya, Anurag was a co-writer along with Saurabh Shukla.

The film is currently available of Amazon Prime Video and on IMDb, it has been rated with 7.8 out of 10. Interestingly, the ratings are higher than RGV’s biggie, Sarkar (7.6 out of 10).

