Sunil Grover Has This Befitting Reply For Trolls Criticising Him For Supporting Salman Khan

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover apart from his superb comic timing and versatility is also known for his outspoken nature. Sunil who is quite active on Twitter with over a whopping 5 Million followers yesterday evening took to the microblogging site with a befitting reply for trolls

Sunil Grover was slammed by trolls for supporting Salman Khan. Post untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Twitterati has left no stone unturned to slam Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and other prominent names from Bollywood over favoritism and nepotism.

A Couple of days back Sunil Grover shared a tweet showcasing his support to Salman Khan, as his tweet read, “I love and respect Salman Sir.”

I love and respect Salman Sir. ❤️ — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 21, 2020

The very tweet by Sunil irked many, following which netizens took turns to bash the comedian online. However, following all the trolls yesterday Sunil had a strong reply for those criticizing him on his support for Salman.

Sunil Grover tweeted, ” Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye. God please save me from this new amusement.”

Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye. God please save me from this new amusement. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 23, 2020

He further added, “The difference between truth and fact is that fact is something that cannot be combated with reasoning, for it is logic itself. But the truth is something which depends on a person’s perspective and experience.”

The difference between truth and fact is that fact is something that cannot be combated with reasoning, for it is logic itself. But truth is something which depends on a person's perspective and experience. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 23, 2020

Salman Khan and Sunil Grover share a good rapport and have been good friends from the past few years. The duo has shared the same screen space in Bharat.

