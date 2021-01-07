Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most brutally honest directors in the Bollywood industry. He has made some incredible films like Satya, Sarkar, Rangeela and Company to name a few. But the director is often the talk of the town because of his controversial interviews or tweets.

The director has reportedly shifted to Goa and will be working from the same place henceforth.

In a conversation with ET Times, Ram Gopal Varma spilt the beans on Suchitra Krishnamoorthy wanting to marry him and said, “I have known her for 10-15 years. That was her way of (expressing) her memories. She was just joking; I always have a funny way of saying things (smiles).”

Talking about the decision of not marrying her, RGV said, “I don’t want to marry anybody; not just her. I don’t believe in marriage anymore. It’s my wish.”

The director reportedly told her, ‘I like women’s bodies but not their brains’. Talking about the same Ram Gopal Varma said, “Yes, I did. I mentioned that in my book ‘Guns & Thighs’ also.”

RGV revealed that he still believes in the same concept and said, “Why would I change now? There is nothing to change. I am not into relationships and too busy to have any kind of emotional entanglement. I like life for the pleasures it offers.”

When asked if gets intimidated by women who have a strong opinion, Varma said, “The brain does not have a gender. A woman can have it, a man can have it. The se*ual aspect is very particular and specific. A woman has an extra thing which is her sensuality and which I admire.”

Well, those are some really bold opinions coming from Ram Gopal Varma.

