Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular names in Bollywood right now. The actress is a force to reckon with and her talent is nothing short of sheer brilliance. But do y’all know her bittersweet experience with a casting director when she first came to the country?

Nora isn’t an Indian but holds Canadian citizenship. The actresses’ first experience with a casting director was horrible.

Nora Fatehi in a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show ‘What Women Want’ revealed her bizarre experience and said that a casting director called her ‘Talentless’. Although the actress didn’t reveal the identity of the director, she did mention how bad it went.

The Street Dancer 3D actress said, “There was one casting director that I met in the first few months that I came to India. She almost made me feel like packing my bags and leaving. She said to me, ‘There’s too many people like you here. Our industry is sick and tired of people like you. We don’t want you.’ She was screaming at me. She was shouting, ‘You are talentless, we don’t want you.’”

Elaborating it further, Nora Fatehi said, “I just left and I cried so much. I didn’t ask for it because that casting director called me, I didn’t even know who she was. She called me to her house and she sat me down just to scream at me. I was new in the country, so I was like, ‘Is this what everyone does here? Just call people to scream at them?’ Maybe what she said to me and how she said it was low-key a driving force.”

Well, we are glad and proud of Nora Fatehi and whatever she has achieved in the industry without having a guardian angel to look after.

