Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan starrer upcoming magnum-opus Adipurush is one of the most exciting ventures. The film has been lately in the news for various reasons and one of them is Saif playing the character of Lankesh aka Ravana from epic Ramayana.

Advertisement

There have been several news reports around the historic character being played by Saif Ali Khan. However, the latest one is the most exciting of them.

Advertisement

As per the Mid-Day report, the makers of Adipurush are leaving no stone unturned to portray its characters as larger than life. One of the attempts by them for the same will be virtually enhancing the height of Saif Ali Khan in the film. A source has been quoted as saying by the portal, “In Adipurush, Lankesh — another name for Ravana — will be seen as a towering personality. Saif’s height will be enhanced to eight or nine feet, using special effects, to depict his larger-than-life persona. The actor will sport a thick moustache, long hair and a muscular build.”

Isn’t that super interesting?

Adipurush is being directed by Om Raut who earlier directed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan & Kajol along with Sharad Kelkar.

Earlier the film hit controversies due to one of Saif’s statements. He said, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane. Up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose,”

After his statement didn’t go well with a lot of people the actor had to apologize. Recently the film’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir also reacted to Saif Ali Khan’s episode. While talking to Mid Day, he said, “Saif was recently trolled for his remarks about (humanising) Lankesh, but there is nothing offensive in the film. Saif was misunderstood. Ravana is perceived as an all-black figure, but in our film, he will be seen in all his shades. He will be shown as a flamboyant king, who was also cruel and sadistic.”

Must Read: Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar Looks Deadly In His Character Avatar & It’s Giving Us Chills, See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube