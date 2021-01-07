Last seen in Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is away from the big screens for almost 2 years now. He was supposed to entertain with 83 back in April 2020 but then COVID-19 picked up a pace. Now, an authoritative person has revealed that the film will be releasing soon, and thus a lot of changes to happen in Star Ranking. The actor is all set to beat Hrithik Roshan and might even surpass Shah Rukh Khan. Below is all you need to know.

Earlier today, we reported a statement from Reliance Entertainment Group CEO, Shibasish Sarkar. He said that either Sooryavanshi or 83 will release during Holi. Also, another film will release in quick succession as they don’t want to hold such biggies for long. For the unversed, Reliance Entertainment is the distributor and one of the producers of both outings.

With such sort of pre-release hype, 83 is expected to hit at least a 100 crore mark at the box office whenever it arrives. And if it manages to do so, Ranveer Singh will be benefitted with 100 points in Koimoi Stars’ Power Index. Thus, he’ll be able to beat Hrithik Roshan in star ranking. As of now, Ranveer is at 7th spot (850 points) and Hrithik is at 6th (900 points).

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh even has a chance to go past Shah Rukh Khan‘s points and topple his position. Khan is at the 5th spot (950 points). In order to beat Khan, Ranveer’s 83 will either need to cross the 200 crore mark or make its place in the top 10 overseas grossers list of Bollywood. The Gully Boy actor has full chances of doing so, as his Padmaavat has already achieved such a feat.

As we all know, 83 has a huge potential at the box office so it won’t be a surprise if the film makes too many changes in the power index.

