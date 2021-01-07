Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday reacted to the gruesome incident of the alleged gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

“When will this violence against women end? This is sickening, to say the least. Is there no place in our country, especially in UP, where a woman is safe?” Pooja tweeted.

Expressing her concern, Pooja Bhatt wrote in a separate tweet: “We seem to care as little about humans-women in particular as we do about animals. The laws against all forms of violence need to become more stringent. All this suppressed anger and frustration that permeates society is manifesting in vile, horrific ways.”

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of media reports on the incident. As per the reports, the crime took place when the woman had gone to a temple to offer prayers.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has emphasised the importance of following lockdown rules ahead of New Year celebrations.

“It’s important that we respect the rules on lockdown & not let our need for revelry put more pressure on an already overstretched police force tonight. The virus still looms large. We need to help the authorities to help us. If we have rights, we have duties. Be vigilant. stay safe,” she tweeted.

