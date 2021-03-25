Former High School Musical Star Ashley Tisdale Welcomes A Baby Girl!

Actress Ashley Tisdale has given birth to her first child.

The former High School Musical star and her musician husband, Christopher French, welcomed a daughter on Tuesday and the new mum took to Instagram to break the news to fans on Wednesday.

“Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” Ashley Tisdale captioned a black-and-white shot of the couple’s hands clutching the newborn’s tiny fingers.

Tisdale shared her pregnancy news in September and revealed the gender of their baby in October, but her journey to motherhood hasn’t been completely smooth – she recently revealed she has been struggling to walk due to plantar fasciitis, which is caused by tissue inflammation in the foot.

Taking to her Instagram Story timeline earlier this month, she wrote of her extreme pain: “The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis. It literally hurts to walk on my feet.

“I’ve never felt pain like this and I’m hoping once the baby is here it lets up.”.

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher wed in 2014. (MT/WNNOW/KL)

