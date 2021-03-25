Taylor Swift has recruited Maren Morris to revamp an old song only her most dedicated fans have heard.

Advertisement

You All Over Me will lead Taylor’s first From the Vault release from the star’s reimagined Fearless sessions. The track was recorded for the 2008 project, but it didn’t make the cut.

Advertisement

Aaron Dessner, who collaborated with Taylor Swift on her Grammy-winning 2020 Folklore album and the follow-up Evermore, produced the reworked song, which Swift co-wrote when she was 18.

“One thing I’ve been loving about these From the Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists,” Taylor Swift tweets. “I’m really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this song!!”

The new release, which will drop on Thursday (25Mar21), features six previously unreleased songs.

The singer’s new version of Love Story, the stand-out track from Fearless, dropped last month (Feb21).

Taylor Swift has opted to re-record a number of tracks from her back catalogue to thwart sales of the originals following music mogul Scooter Braun‘s takeover of her former record label. (KL/WNWC/LOT)

Must Read: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Chief Of Staff Steps Down After 11 Months In The Role

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube