Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner are on cloud 9 ever since their baby girl has been born. Born in the Jonas family and to such amazing parents, everyone already knew that baby Willa is getting the best of everything, even her name, for that matter. But today, Miley Cyrus has taken all the fans by surprise by showering love on the baby girl and making us confused about her name.

Yes! You heard that right. With the recent IG post of Joe and Sophie, we are actually wondering what the real name of Baby Willa is? Confused? Well, then continue reading further for more details.

On Wednesday, March 24, Joe Jonas had fans confused when he shared an Instagram video of a massive pink and purple flower arrangement Miley Cyrus sent to him and his wife, Sophie Turner. This was to thank the parents for naming their daughter after the Midnight Sky singer’s title character Hannah Montana. The singer gifted the flowers, which were in the shape of a star, on the 15th anniversary of the Disney show’s premiere and attached a note to them, which fans were able to read in the clip.

“To: Joe & Sophie! It was so sweet of you to name your daughter after me! Sending all my love to little Miss Hannah Montana! Love, Hannah Montana,” it read. Joe Jonas responded to the kind gesture by tagging Miley Cyrus in the video and thanking her for the gorgeous display. “Holy Hannah Montana!!!” he wrote. “Thank you @mileycyrus We love it! This is epic!!”

Sophie also reposted the video to her Instagram story and added her own caption, which read, “Thank u Hannah We [love] u.”

Wait, so does this mean that baby Willa’s actual name is Hannah Montana? This is really exciting! Since Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s eight-month-old baby girl’s name is Willa, the thank you note had fans wondering how it is related to Hannah Montana and although no one has confirmed that answer, it has been rumoured that her middle name may actually be Hannah.

It’s also known that Sophie is a huge fan of the show. In Dec., she took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her wearing a white Hannah Montana shirt that featured various pics of Miley on it. She revealed Joe got her the epic top in the caption for the post. “Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Xmas gift,” she wrote.

