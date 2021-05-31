Looks like the Indian Idol controversy is far from over. We earlier saw how Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar slammed the makers for asking him to praise the contestants. He also expressed that the performances by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar as well as the contestants weren’t up to the mark. While Aditya Narayan did his best to defend the show, here’s what ex-judge Sunidhi Chauhan has to say about it all!

For the unversed, Sunidhi was a part of Indian Idol for season 5 and 6. Fans had loved her for giving honest judgments but the same wasn’t the case with the makers. The playback singer in the latest revelation has revealed that she was asked for praise contestants many times despite bad performances.

Sunidhi Chauhan told Times Of India, “Not exactly this ki sabko karna hai but yes, we all were told (to praise). That was the basic thing. And so, I couldn’t go on. I couldn’t do what they wanted and I had to part ways. Hence, today, I am not judging any reality show.”

It is now a continuous trend for most reality shows to showcase like the contestants have a huge competition. Even Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are rarely seen being critical of performances. Reacting to the same, Sunidhi Chauhan said, “I think it is done to seek attention. I think it is required to be done to hold your audience. Guess it works.”

Exposing the entire truth about what happens behind the scenes, Sunidhi added, “They sing. But the songs/recordings of certain singers do experience a glitch sometimes which is then corrected before the show is telecast on national television.”

