Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared a video that shows him interacting with his fans on stage.

The video posted on Instagram is of a live performance — possibly a college gig — in an auditorium, where he dances with a girl on the stage. At one point, he goes down on his knees and kisses the girl’s hand, and then gives her a hug.

“Is it called Fanception because I’m a Fan of my Fans? Can keep going forever just for this feeling,” he wrote.

His post drew 1,785,532 views within a few hours besides fan reactions.

“Jo bechare ab college nahi jate unko kese miloge aap… vo bhi is Covid time main,” wrote one user with a weepy smiley.

“@kartikaaryan you are looking handsome in this video and I am in shock to see that video.. lots of love from your biggest fan,” wrote another fan, with heart emojis.

A user wittily quipped: “No but the way id kill to be that girl right there?!!?”

Another wrote: “Yarrrrr hume kb mauka milega.”

The actor will next be seen in the film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to the 2007 film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”. He also has the film “Dhamaka” lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

Previously, actor Kartik Aaryan shared an Instagram post on Monday urging his fans in the city to stay at home, in the wake of meteorological warnings about cyclone Tauktae hitting Mumbai.

Kartik posted a throwback picture of himself and wrote about how people must stay at home due to the alert. Mumbai is on lockdown due to the Covid outbreak and the actor added the impending cyclone was another reason to remain indoors.

“#Tauktae One more reason to stay inside,” Kartik Aaryan wrote.

