Salman Khan starrer Radhe opened to a humongous digital start in India. But within a few hours, negativity was all over social media for not being up to the mark. The makers tried their best to offer a better version of the film by keeping it short and crisp. But seems like, it backfired a big time.

For the unversed, Salman’s latest release has a duration of 1 hour and 49 minutes. That’s extremely short when compared to Salman’s previous releases or even a subtle commercial potboiler. This trick usually works fine for some sort of films but when you have a protagonist fighting against a villain in a typical masala film, space needs to be given for an emotional quotient too. And here, the makers missed out on the trick.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s report, the entire family track of Salman Khan was chopped off. A source close to the film says, “There was a track of Salman Khan and that of his parents and sister, played by Virendra Saxena, Zarina Wahab and Nancy Jain. The whole chunk was removed by the makers. It was a nice track but the producers, including Salman Khan, took the tough call with a heavy heart of chopping it off from the final cut to reduce the film’s length.”

Interestingly, Nancy Jain played the character of Salman Khan’s sister in Radhe. She had even shared some stills from the film that shows she had an important part to play in the film.

“Even Salman was a part of it and this was an additional confrontation that he had with the antagonists in the movie. It served as a nice homage to a similar scene in the local train in Wanted (2009). However, since the other scenes of the family were removed, even this sequence was left out from the final cut,” the source further added.

Check out some unseen pics from Radhe:

