I am dripping in sweat and sipping a cool glass of Mango shake as I write this article. With this, you can gaze that it is too hot already. And if you have decided to go ahead and read this article further, my suggestion would be to turn on your room AC as the temperature is gonna rise even more. Nora Fatehi and her killer looks are enough to make you crazy this summer.

Nora looks s*xy in whatever she wears, and we bet her fashion game will make you scream ‘Haye Garmi’. Her perfect curves, her sultry looks and her gorgeous outfits make her a complete package. Today we bring you her four glam outfits in white, proving that she is an angel sent straight from heaven.

Is there any outfit that Nora Fatehi cannot rock? Guess we’ll vote for a big No. For her latest photoshoot, Nora opted for a clean, minimalistic look. The 28-year-old actor slayed in a white turtleneck sheer top with long sleeves which had a tonal abstract pattern throughout and a figure-hugging fit. The bandage skirt added the oomph factor to the look. Now, who would disagree with me when I once again say that she looks like an angel from heaven?

Every time Nora Fatehi posts a picture on her gram, we are sure that it must be setting a million hearts on fire. Yet again, in this picture, the diva looks like a goddess. Dressed in a sleeveless scoop neck fringe dress perfect for a cocktail, Nora flaunted a no-accessory look with her side-parted hair left open. Opting for minimalistic makeup with a dab of a nude lip tint and shimmery eyes, She completed the look with a pair of silver Jimmy Choo heels. The sculpting bandage bodycon dress fitted her perfectly like a hand in a glove and was worth Rs 1,74,377 (USD 2,390) by the Parisian designer Herve Leger. The shoes originally cost Rs 58,265 (675 Euro

Who’s the boss lady? Well, in this attire, Nora definitely looks like a perfect boss lady who would rip you apart if you make any mistakes….hahaha! Just Kidding! She stuns in a white pantsuit in this picture. She paired a buttoned cropped bustier with high-waist flared pants. The actress also wore a long and structured jacket to notch up her gorgeous avatar. Obviously, she looked sharp and classy. To add some drama to her look, she wore pointed pink pumps, which went well with her attire.

Yet another Powerfull look of Nora Fatehi will make a million heads turn. She looks ravishing in this bustier paired with a high waist ankle length Belted skirt. She posed, holding a white blazer to her side, and finished her attire with white pumps. She knows what complements her curvy figure to the best.

