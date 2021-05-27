90s kids grew up listening to various artists who had a unique quality in their own. Starting from Lucky Ali, Palaash Sen to KK, they have some precious melodies that will stay in hearts forever. If we talk about an odd man out, Himesh Reshammiya was the one who brought a drastic change with his unique compositions and of course, voice. Not just humans, he was popular even amongst ghosts. Not kidding!

Not everyone but a few would be able to recall that Himesh’s chartbuster hit, Jhalak Dikhla Ja from Aksar, had created a rage across the country for one negative reason. There were rumours back then that “Jhalak Dikhla Ja…Ek baar aaja aaja…” lines were an open invitation to ghosts. Some incidents had even popped up where people were said to be possessed by evil spirits upon singing the song.

Owing to such frightening news, Bhalej (Gujarat) residents had even banned the song. One resident of Bhalej, Firoz Thakor (25) was said to be possessed by the ghost after singing Himesh Reshammiya’s Jhalak Dikhla Ja at night.

As per the report in Hindustan Times, Firoz’s elder brother had said, “He ate too much that day (on the day he sang the song) and started behaving strangely. He wasn’t talking to anybody but himself and refused to budge from the place where he was sitting. He only became normal when we consulted the Maulana (priest).”

“Getting possessed by evil power is not a new phenomenon. But of late the trend has increased. The evil follows you because the lyrics of Jhalak Dikhla Ja have the words Aaja aaja that invite the ghost. Since the evil has ‘infected’ five to six people, we have decided that nobody here would play the song,” the aged schoolteacher of the same village, Isamiya Master had said.

Interestingly, Firoz Thakor didn’t come in front of the media.

