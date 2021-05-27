Rubina Dilaik has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs ever since her Bigg Boss 14 win. The television beauty surpassed contenders like Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Aly Goni amongst others to win the ultimate title. It has also provided her with newfound fame and she’s enjoying it all! Currently, the actress is a part of Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Advertisement

Usually, a lot of television actors want to move on from TV to either web or the film space. We have previously seen actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy amongst others do the same. Several others like Divyanka Tripathi, Krystle D’Souza also explored the webspace. As far as Rubina is concerned, she still enjoys being a part of daily soaps!

Advertisement

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rubina Dilaik was flooded with offers. She was a part of multiple videos as well, before making her comeback on her celebrated show, Shakti. The actress says she enjoys the fact that she can serve her audience on a daily basis.

Rubina Dilaik exclusively told us, “Yes, I’m still on for more daily soaps because they have been my joy and my enthusiastic aspect of my work. I really look forward to shooting every day and creating something. So, I think while you work in daily soaps, it becomes a part of your life as well. And you get to connect to your audience on an everyday basis and become a household name. Plus you’re able to cater through your service every day. I enjoy my shoots, I enjoy being back on the sets of Shakti. So, that’s about it!”

The actress was also offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Abhinav Shukla but she turned it down. “Yes, I was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but I had my commitments towards Shakti, so I had to put it down,” she revealed.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more exclusive details!

Must Read: Himansh Kohli On Boondi Raita: “My Film Got Delayed Twice In The Last Year”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube