Anu Malik is one person in the industry who doesn’t sugarcoat things and says it as it is. Once during ‘Entertainment Ki Raat,’ Raghu Ram asked the singer if he’s guilty of plagiarism and giving him a savage reply, Malik said that ‘Nobody in this world is original’ except God. Read to know the scoop below.

The singer was accompanied by actor Shakti Kapoor and Ranjeet.

A video of Raghu Ram and Anu Malik is going viral on social media from the sets of ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’. Raghu asks the singer, “Kya aapne apne career mein koi dhun churaayi hai (Have you ever stolen someone else’s tune and presented it as your own)?”