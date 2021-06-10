Anu Malik is one person in the industry who doesn’t sugarcoat things and says it as it is. Once during ‘Entertainment Ki Raat,’ Raghu Ram asked the singer if he’s guilty of plagiarism and giving him a savage reply, Malik said that ‘Nobody in this world is original’ except God. Read to know the scoop below.
The singer was accompanied by actor Shakti Kapoor and Ranjeet.
A video of Raghu Ram and Anu Malik is going viral on social media from the sets of ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’. Raghu asks the singer, “Kya aapne apne career mein koi dhun churaayi hai (Have you ever stolen someone else’s tune and presented it as your own)?”
Replying to Raghu, Malik said, “Has liye? Ab jawaab diya jayega. Main aapko ek baat batana chahta hoon, mujhe nahi pata tha aap aisa sawaal karne wale hai. Aapki zubaan mujhe lagta hai bohot lambi hai, usko zara theek karte hai. Yeh jo aapne sawaal kiya hai na, yeh pehle 11 journalists aur kar chuke hai, toh aap bhi chor hai. Aapne bhi unka sawaal churaya (Have you finished laughing? Now hear my answer. You have a loose tongue, I need to shut you up. I did not know you would ask this question. This question you asked me has already been asked to me by 11 journalists before, so you are a thief as well. You also stole their question).”
Anu Malik then says, ‘Nobody in this world is original’ except for God. Asking opinion from his fellow guests Shakti Kapoor and Ranjeet, the singer says that they must have also been inspired by someone in their life. Then he asks the same question to Raghu Ram and says that he must also be inspired by someone but that doesn’t make him a thief.
The singer then continues and adds, “No, you are inspired. But after having said that, kya aapne Border ka music suna (did you listen to the music of Border)? Original. LOC Kargil? Original. Main Hoon Na? Original. Abhi teen rashtriya puraskaar mile Anu Malik ko, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage (My song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage got three National Awards). Original. Bhaisaab, udhaar ki taangein lekar Anu Malik itna lamba safar nahi kar sakta tha (Brother, Anu Malik could not have had such a long journey on rented legs).”
Watch the conversation here:
What are your thoughts on Raghu Ram and Anu Malik’s conversation here? Tell us in the comments below.
