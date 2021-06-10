Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are enjoying great buzz even before the show has gone on-air thanks to the exciting yet sporty contestants who have been sharing BTS scenes from Cape Town. Amongst them is actress Sana Makbul, who is exclusively now speaking to us about her future projects. And it might include Bigg Boss 15. Scroll below for exciting details.

Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi have a unique connection. This year too, we saw BB14 contestants Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla join the Rohit Shetty show. Shweta Tiwari has previously been a part of the controversial reality show. On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijali and Sana are amongst few who are already being linked to Season 15.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Sana Makbul says she would most probably be a part of Bigg Boss 15. The actress shared, “I always wanted to do Jhalak Dikhla Jaa sort of a reality show! Bigg Boss, I have been approached in the past but it didn’t excite me. But since the pandemic has begun last year and it taught us so many things. If Bigg Boss happens to me this year, I would be in consideration and I think I would give a thought about going inside the house. I think it’ll always make you a better house and I think BB house will make a stronger than ever.”

Sana Makbul is a popular name Down South. The actress while talking about her projects said, “I’ve worked in Telugu Industry and I’m currently working in the Tamil Industry. I have an upcoming release, Kaadhal Conditions Apply. I think it will release by the end of this month.”

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 competitor is also keen on being a part of Bollywood.

