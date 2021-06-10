Hina Khan made heads turn when she walked the Cannes runway in 2019. Not just there, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress has time and again showed us she a fashionista with her appearances on-ramps, awards functions and even when sported at the airport or just roaming the city. Take a look at her Instagram handle, and you will know all we said is 100% true.

While we have seen her slay western look almost every other day, today we take a look at the times she channelled her inner desi girl and won us over with her looks, outfit, jewellery, and most importantly, how she carried herself in it.

So scroll below and take a look at the 5 lehenga look of Hina Khan, where she looks nothing less than a royal goddess.

Pretty In Pastel

‘Leave a little sparkle, wherever you go..’ and that’s exactly what Hina Khan did in this gorgeous creation from Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection. The actress looked like a goddess in this pastel blingy lehenga that’s heavily embroidered with leaf motifs. Her blouse featured a geometrical pattern design and a deep, daring neckline. Her dupatta featured the same pattern as the blouse.

When she walked the ramp, Hina accessorised the look with a heavy choker, and when off, she adorned her ears with heavy gold and crystal earrings. For her hairdo, she opted for a neatly tied ponytail with a middle parting. Her makeup was kept to a minimum, keeping the focus where required – her lehenga.

A Royal Princess

In March, Hina Khan walked the ramp as the show stopper for Tatwammby Abhishek & Vinita at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actress slayed the ramp in a bridal lehenga in one of the most beautiful shades of blue. She paired the ensemble, embellished with gorgeous gold zardozi embroidery, with a statement dupatta of a similar blue shade and red.

She accessorised the look with Nathni (nose-ring) and nothing else. For her hair, Hina left falling into soft waves. Her makeup comprised of nude makeup with heavy black eye lines. Doesn’t she look like a princess all set to go and break millions of hearts!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Vibes

Earlier this year, Hina Khan channel her desi girl in a purple lehenga-choli set from Prathyusha Garimella that immediately reminded us of Madhuri Dixit Nene from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The choli (blouse) featured a deep round neck and was adorned with intricate sequins and zari work in a repetitive design. The same work also featured at the bottom of her ghagra and the borders of her solid dupatta.

She accessorised the outfit with a statement pearl and kundan drop choker, a matching maang tikka and a gold bangle. For her makeup, she opted for lighter tones complimenting her attire and sported light shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, nude lipstick along with a similar blush and lots of highlighters. Simply beautiful.

From Reel To Real

In December 2020, Hina Khan shared a series of pictures of her looking drop-dead gorgeous in an ivory-pink lehenga choli. The actress captioned the picture #AksharaLivesOn, and we couldn’t agree with her anymore. This Ken Ferns creation comprised of mid-waist voluminous lehenga panelled with patterns. It featured intricate gold mirror work with borders in hues of salmon pink and gold.

The pink choli comprised of William Morris inspired prints embellished with beads, pearls and mirror. It also features patterns matching the waistline on its V- neckline and elbow-length sleeve. Even without the dupatta, we have to say she looks every bit as sanskari as her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai character did.

Hina completed the look with chokers in diamond and rice pearls, a maang tika and a ring by Aquamarine jewellery. Her bold eyes highlighted eyebrows, and a salmon coloured lipstick took the look notches higher.

Wedding Ready

For a Diwali special appearance in a show, Hina Khan opted for a gorgeous orange Smitasha couture lehenga and looked ethereal. The orange hue lehenga suit, which is almost salmon-ish, looked stunning and brought an old-world charm with its choli design. The delicate pleats on the skirts make her look even more beautiful, especially when she twirls.

Hina completed her look with a statement maang tikka, choker, finger ring and subtle makeup. With her abs on display, we have to say she looks drop-dead gorgeous.

Which lehenga look of Hina Khan did you like best? Let us know in the comments.

