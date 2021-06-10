Black has been phenomenal which everyone is a fan of and cannot get enough of the colour. One must, yes of course! Have the black colour in their colour owing to its versatility and the magic that it creates whenever paired with any colour coordinated wear. And you should absolutely check out these black outfits worn by actress Mahira Sharma and take cues from her to create your own style.

Mahira has been eponymous of fashion. The actress often sets fashion goals with the choice of her outfits. But today we are here to take a look at the black outfits donned by Mahira which made the lady look exceptional and the most interesting fact is, even her fans claim that the black-coloured outfits suit her the most.

Mahira Sharma who’s fashion is loved by many, is seen in a sleeveless T-Shirt and black pants. The way she is striking a pose in the picture is too much to handle and that jawline. Ufff!

In the second look, Mahira Sharma is seen donning a gangsta look and the way she is looking at the frame with that chain in her mouth is making her look like the female version of Johny Depp. In the third look, Mahira is seen wearing a glittery one-piece with netted sleeves. Her open hair and sharp look just make us skip our heartbeat. Isn’t it?

