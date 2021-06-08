Although it is two years since Bigg Boss 13 ended, fans are still talking about it. Especially some contestants have become quite popular after the show because of their bonds formed inside the house. One such alleged couple from BB13 who grabbed all eyeballs are Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. These two have stuck with each other since then but have never accepted that they are dating.

Their social media posts and their bond in reality always hints at something more than friendship. In fact, Mahira recently went on to state in an interview that if she ever thinks of her life partner, then Paras fits the bill. Well, we got a chance to interact with Chhabra, who is on cloud nine after his hashtag reached a million on Instagram. How could we not ask him about his relationship with Sharma? Keep scrolling further to know what his response was?

Paras Chhabra was in a great mood when we spoke to him, and as you know, he has never shied away from talking about his bond with Mahira Sharma. When we asked him when are they going to take that next step in their relationship, the former Bigg Boss 13 asked us in return, “What is the next step.” We tried to trick him by asking what the current status is? To this, he smartly replied, “Wahi jo Bigg Boss me tha, same. Kuch alag nahi hai. Dosti hai, Pyaar Hai, ek dusre ko pasand karte hai, ghumna phirna pasand hai.”

Paras Chhabra further continued, “It is like we are best of buddies. Of course, we like each other, we love each other that is why we are together as friends, right now! Abhi relationship me ek dusre ko bond kar ke, ek stamp laga ke I don’t want to, and even she doesn’t want to be like hum ek dusre ko kaam karne se ya kisi bhi cheez se roke. Hum jitne khule rahenge utna zyada kaam karenge aur utne aaraam se rahenge without any bondings. Thank God Mahira me aisi soch hai.”

Paras went on, “she is perfect. Par wahi hai na ki abhi tak humne kuch thappa nahi lagaya. Aaplog samajh sakte ho. Dilon me official hai. Bas labelo nahi chahiye hume baaki sab dilo me hai to acha hai.”

Now, we think Paras Chhabra has expressed his feelings for Mahira Sharma loud and clear. After this, no one should have any kinda doubt related to their relationship status. So, what do you think about them?

Watch the interview to hear more about what Paras spoke about Mahira.

