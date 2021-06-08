Sofia Hayat was seen in Bigg Boss 7, and since then, she has embraced spirituality, becoming a nun. She’s pretty active on her social media accounts and keeps posting her photos & opinions regarding the current happenings. She recently posted an open letter sort of post for Salman Khan and his performance in his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Sofia has slammed Salman for making the film and has also called Randeep Hooda‘s performance ‘painful’. She also opens up about the ‘age gap’ between Salman and his actresses, asking him to cast a girl of his age opposite him.

In her lengthy post, Sofia Hayat also revealed that she chose to not appear on the stage of Bigg Boss’ finale with Salman Khan. Sofia said she did this because her “morality and truth is stronger than her ego.”

Here’s what Sofia Hayat posted, “Salman Khan has been using the same tricks every time he releases a movie. He releases on Eid, using the religious festivity as a promotional day, profiting from a spiritual day. He also releases the same clichéd storylines, same cheesy looks to camera, same clichéd girl meets boy story, (always using a younger model each time, isn’t it about time you cast a girl your own age to star opposite you?), and the same clichéd cheesy lines.

“What he has not done is to grow. His audiences have clearly grown and are fed up with the same regurgitated storylines that quite clearly brain-numbing, even watching the trailer of Radhe, I thought, haven’t I seen all of this before?” asks Sofia.

Sofia Hayat also added, “Watching Randeep Hooda was painful. He is a good actor, and his acting has gone to waste on such an over the top and badly written role. Did he take the role because he got to work with Salman because it gives him credibility? That’s the issue with the industry. Roles are taken for prestige. Imagine if Randeep said, ‘the character is badly written, and very cliched’. He probably would have been outed from Bollywood. I myself chose not to appear on stage on BB final next to Salman Khan because my morality and truth is stronger than my ego.”

“We have entered the Golden age, and humanity has evolved in every way. The people of India are not stupid; they are intelligent and evolving every day. Maybe Salman should try this too,” concluded Sofia Hayat.

