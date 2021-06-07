Randeep Hooda Becomes A Proud Father Of A Baby 'Hope' & It's Not What You Think!

Looks like celebratory mode is still on for actor Randeep Hooda. After giving back to back hits with Extraction and Radhe and getting applauded as an action star, here’s another reason for him to celebrate. On World Environment Day, Randeep Hooda became a proud “father” of a baby horse (foal) when his Mare ‘Dream Girl’ delivered a foaled. It is known to all that Randeep Hooda is an avid lover of animals and especially horses.

Advertisement

Randeep keeps sharing pictures and videos with his horses on his social media with his fans. Earlier, a few months back the actor had shared a post on his social media announcing that his horse ‘Dream Girl’ who won him the silver medal at 2019’s National Equestrian Championship (NEC) was expecting a baby in May 2021. The elated actor had also shared a video of her ultrasound scan with his fans.

Advertisement

Now, Randeep Hooda has announced that his horse had given birth to an adorable baby girl foal on World Environment Day. Randeep also announced the baby’s name ‘Hope’ which is something much needed in these testing times. Talking more about it, Randeep said, “I’m extremely thrilled with the arrival of the little one.”

Randeep Hooda further continued, “As Dream Girl is in Bangalore for delivery and I couldn’t be there, I can’t wait to see her, hug her bring her and baby Hope back home when she can travel. My mother’s name is Asha, and it means Hope in English and hence the name.”

Must Read: Oh My God 2: Yami Gautam Joins Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathi In The Sequel?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube