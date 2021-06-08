Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Sunayana Fozdar Praises Prithvi Manthan, India’s First UN Song

Recently, veteran singer, Susmita Das, along with her husband, Siddhanta Das, an Indian Forest Service officer, has released a song called Prithvi Manthan. The song which went onto become the first song in India backed by the United Nations body has gained a lot of attention from the masses, and also celebrities. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunayana Fozdar opened up about the song and the message it comes with.

Talking about Prithvi Manthan which is backed by Auromira Entertainment, Sunayana says, “I think Prithvi Manthan is a great effort, to be able to create awareness and to remind people every now and then how important it is to protect the environment and our planet. Our earth gives us so much and to destroy it or misuse it or misuse the resources because by the end of the day we all are experiencing how global warming or erratic climate changes are coming up and it is screaming out loud and let the sea breathe.” Taarak Mehta actress Sunayana Fozdar also added, “Technology and invention are going ahead and we have to grow but we have to also keep this one thing in mind that we cannot grow to misuse other factors there are so many other lives on the earth that we cannot perpetuate. This is not just our space we are sharing it with others”.

“I liked one thing in the video where the mother is trying to protect the girl. Why do we throw the disposable and the garbage outside our houses and not inside our houses because we love our house and we are bound to keep it clean? So we have to realize the bigger picture and understand that the earth is also our home. It is not just our space and we can’t just go and litter outside. The pandemic also has taught us so much! If we misuse a resource then it is going to come back to us with tenfolds of negativity. It is the time when we should make more awareness. And we should take it as our responsibility. Whether it comes to being clean or not littering on the road. And each one of us has to take responsibility because we are living on this earth too,” added Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunayana, who’s also a part of the campaign #EachDayEnvironmentDay.

Prithvi Manthan released last weekend and has crossed over a million views. The song was made to create awareness about climate change. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sunayana Fozdar is making her fans aware of the song and its message.

