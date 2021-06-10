Actress Nia Sharma is well known for her roles in Naagin 4, Ek Hazaaron Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja, is currently shooting for her upcoming song with Kamal Kumar. Her co-star Kamal did an unexpected move that left everyone on the set shocked. Scroll down to know more.

Nia enjoys a massive fan following and is known for her classy fashion statements. She has been ranked twice in the 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by a British-based Eastern Eye newspaper. So it is understandable why any man wouldn’t want to woo her.

According to SpotboyE report, Kamal Kumar went on his knees and proposed to the gorgeous actress Nia Sharma on the set. Kamal also said, “We were waiting for the shot, everyone was busy doing their own thing when I suddenly went on my knees and proposed to her. Everyone was shocked until both Nia and I started laughing. Though it was not serious, Nia is a gorgeous girl who wouldn’t want to propose to her”.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma made headlines recently over Twitter spat with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Both actresses took different sides over the Pearl V Puri rape case and eventually erupted into an ugly spat. However, the two later apologized and made peace with it.

The Naagin actress took to her Instagram story and apologized to Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She wrote, “My mom, brother and Ravi very lovingly told me I wasn’t right and considering 3 close ones can’t be wrong.. so here I go.. Hey @devoleena I may have crossed the line in being personal.. I’m sorry. It was impulsive. Hope you’ll forget it.”

Devoleena too reacted to Nia Sharma’s apology and wrote, “Hey @niasharma90 that is ok. Forgive me too if i have hurt you anyway though that wasn’t my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother and ravi. Stay safe & take care.”

