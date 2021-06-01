Mohit Malhotra, who is well known for his portrayal of Kartik Sharma in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, returned to Mumbai in October last year for his show Naagin 5. While the show concluded, the actor remained in the city as the second wave of coronavirus pandemic took over the country and the subsequent lockdown was imposed once again.

Since there was no shoot happening due to lockdown imposed in Maharashtra, just like many of us Mohit too couldn’t venture out even to meet friends. At this difficult time, Mohit became grateful for his house help Bharti who is looking after him in the pandemic.

Now during a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Mohit Malhotra said, “For the past 12 years, I’ve been living alone in Mumbai. With my hectic work schedule and night shoots, managing everything on my own was challenging; my entire schedule was messed up, until Bharti, my househelp, started working for me.”

Mohit also revealed how his househelp Bharti took his kitchen and home. He said, “Since 2013, she’s literally taken over my kitchen and home! She’d call up my mom and ask for my favourite dishes; ‘Usko dal thodi meethi pasand hai,’ mom would say. And then on, Bharti’s dal started tasting exactly like my Mom’s. She learnt to use Google to make new recipes–her Thai curry is out of this world!”

Mohit also revealed how she has become his mother’s spy at his residence. The former Splitsvilla contestant said, “She became my Mom’s jasoos–if I didn’t eat properly or was stressed out, she’d call my mom up and ask her to speak to me. She was like the older sister I never had.”

Sasural Genda Phool actor also revealed how she has become his mother from being his sister. Mohit said, “In the past 6-7 months, Bharti ka promotion ho gaya hai! From being my sister, she has now become my Mom! The other day, I was telling her that I was going to start calling her my ‘lockdown mom’ and she burst out laughing! Honestly, if there’s one thing I’ve learnt in the past year, it’s that sometimes, it’s just good to have family around.”

