Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Daily Update: Krishna Recalls Being In An Accident With A Woman

Pratigya of “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” has never given up on anything in life, be it fighting for what’s right in season one or now trying to get back her husband in season two, once she makes up her mind on something, she even makes the impossible possible.

Pratigya somehow lands a job at Krishna’s office and is now ensuring that she never leaves his side while he is in office. But Meera comes to surprise Krishna at work and is shocked to see him having lunch with a girl. She realises it must be the same girl whose lipstick mark was on his shirt. She walks towards her, but Pratigya leaves by then.

In the upcoming episode of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Krishna is shocked to see Meera at work and asks her to not do it again. Meera then informs him that Aadarsh and Komal are going to get married and their engagement is today. He tells her he will be back home on time.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Krishna tells Pratigya about the accident he was in. When asked Krishna recalls that he was in the car with a woman. Will he remember that it was Pratigya? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

Produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, this show is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer. It features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

