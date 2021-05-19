Karan Patel rose to fame with his portrayal as Raman Bhalla. It was Ekta Kapoor creation Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that brought him immense fame. Furthermore, his chemistry with Divyanka Tripathi (Ishita) was a long talk of the town. But did you know, even the actor was tired of the lengthy and dragged plot of the show? Read on for details.

For the unversed, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein began airing on Star Plus in 2013. The show enjoyed a successful run with actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni amongst others becoming household names. Similar was the scenario with Karan who went onto grab the ‘angry young man’ image on television.

In the latest conversation with TOI, Karan Patel confesses that television is still regressive. He said, “You haven’t seen me on screen, because I haven’t been offered anything interesting. I don’t know why, but the television industry isn’t ready to grow; we are still making regressive shows.”

Citing an example of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan Patel continued, “It’s high time that we started making finite series. I have been part of a show (YHM) for six years. I am not complaining, because it has helped me reach where I am today. But, in those six years, there were many times when I thought, ‘ Bas karo yaar, khatam karo agar story nahi mil rahi hai aagey toh.’ Don’t drag a show. Instead, end it on a high, so that when you return with a second season, you have the audience waiting for it impatiently.”

Just not that, Karan Patel also opened up about the ‘bad boy’ image and said he enjoys it. “I still maintain that image. I actually like the tag. Good boys ki bheed ho chuki hai. Bad boys mein competition nahi hai, kyunki kisi ko bad boy banna nahi hai (laughs!). Also, it’s more of a no-nonsense image. My attitude towards work is the same, no matter who the producer or banner is. I treat everybody the same and I don’t want to change that. I would rather be myself and let people see me for who I am,” he added.

The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

