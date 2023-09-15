Javed Ali Opens Up About Music Changing Every Six Months: "I Try My Best To Bring Something New With My Songs..."

Singer Javed Ali, who has crooned many beautiful songs, said that these days the music industry is changing with new sounds coming every six months and every singer has to adapt to that without losing his own identity.

Ali, who has given us songs like ‘Srivalli’, ‘Kun Faya Kun’, ‘Tu Jo Mila’ and many more, is back with yet another single titled ‘Hanju’ which is directed by Ajay Devgn‘s nephew Danish Gandhi and features Priyank Sharma and Ishita Raj. The song is getting great response from the audience.

In an exclusive conversation, the singer spoke about the song, changes coming in the Music Industry, recreation of iconic songs and much more.

Talking about the changes coming in the music industry, Javed Ali said, “Drastic changes are coming in the music industry. Every six months, a new style comes with a new sound. We have to adapt accordingly and I try my best to bring something new to my songs each time. But I do believe that we should adapt to that change but should not lose our own identity.

“When I sang the song ‘Srivalli‘ that was the first time I tried that style of singing. So a new journey started for me post that. Even in the song ‘HANJU’ I have tried to bring something new.”

Talking about the song Hanju, he said, “This song is very close to my heart. I like the emotions in it and the simplicity of the song. The song has been written and composed very beautifully.”

Sharing his reaction on the recreation of iconic songs, he said, “If we try to disturb the composition of the iconic songs, it hurts the sentiments of the people who have listened to the original one. However, the young generation likes the newness in it. So I feel there is a balance. If we don’t disturb the essence of the song and add something to it, then recreation of iconic songs is good. “

‘Hanju’, the love song, is beautifully sung by Javed Ali while its music has been composed by Sacchin and Ashu.

