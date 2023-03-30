National crush Rashmika Mandanna is all set to take over our internet and set the stage on fire with a dazzling performance, promising an unforgettable evening at the opening ceremony of TATA IPL at the the biggest stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium.

Mandanna is popular amongst her fans not only for her acting skills but also for the energy she exerts while dancing her heart off. The actress will now again serve you looks, elegance, and vibrancy on stage at this big event held at the world’s biggest stadium.

Taking to social media, Rashmika shared “Get ready for a dazzling and unforgettable evening @rashmika_mandanna will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world – Narendra Modi Stadium! 31st March, 2023 – 6 PM on @starsportsindia & @officialiocinema”

Rashmika Mandanna has treated her fans with numerous amount of dance performances on her blockbuster songs Srivalli, and Saami Saami amongst many others. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and Pushpa: The Rule along with Allu Arjun.

