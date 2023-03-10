Allu Arjun is enjoying one of the best phases in his professional life. After delivering a success like Pushpa, the craze is immense for the actor, and now, he’s much more than just a Tollywood star. All eyes are locked on his upcoming films, and needless to say, his Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited Indian films. Now, the latest we hear is about his salary for an upcoming project, which is reportedly making him the third highest-paid Indian actor!

For the unversed, everyone was eagerly looking forward to Allu‘s next after Pushpa 2. Finally, a few days ago, we saw an announcement that he’s collaborated with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film. The project, of course, will be on a pan-India level and all other details are kept under wraps. Now, it is learned that the actor is charging a bomb salary for the project.

As per the report on Siasat.com, Allu Arjun will be getting a humongous amount of 125 crores as his fees for his next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Initially, the actor had demanded 150 crores, but eventually, the deal was closed at 125 crores. With this figure, the actor has become the third highest-paid Indian actor after Prabhas and Akshay Kumar.

Prabhas has reportedly charged 150 crores for his upcoming films that he signed already. Even Akshay Kumar reportedly charges 135 crores for his films. With 125 crores, Allu Arjun has joined these two actors in the top 3. Some viral social media posts have stated that Rajinikanth is taking home 150 crores for his next films. However, nothing concrete is available related to it. But yes, it is well known that the superstar charges well over 100 crores with his fees being 118 crores for some of his recent releases.

What do you think about Allu Arjun’s hiked fees? Share with us through comments.

