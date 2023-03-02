Superstar Rajnikanth’s next movie has been announced and will be directed by TJ Gnanvel who is famous for Jai Bhim. In the movie ‘Thalaivar 170’, scheduled to release in 2024, the actor is reportedly playing a Muslim Police Officer.

Lyca Productions on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that they will be producing the movie which will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, who gained spotlight with his National Award-winning Tamil film ‘Jai Bhim’.

Sharing the tweet, they announced their excitement for associating with Rajinikanth, “We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with Superstar @rajinikanth for#Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan. Music by the sensational ‘Rockstar’@anirudhofficial.”

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Rajinikanth is the Thalaiva of the South film industry. He has been giving record breaking hit films over the decades of his whole career. He has such a fandom who worships him for who he is. On the work front, Rajinikanth will soon complete shooting for his upcoming release ‘Jailer‘.

