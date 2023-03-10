Manoj Bajpayee is one of the versatile actors present in Bollywood who has proved his worth as an actor over the years of his career. On the other hand, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK lives his life making and breaking controversies. He often got marked because of his intentional digs at Bollywood movies and celebrities. However, last year, when he slyly took a dig at Manoj Bajpayee, the actor filed a case against him.

Manoj filed a case under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the direction of the Indore district court against KRK for tarnishing the actor’s image and reputation. Now, the next hearing date has been fixed and here’s how KRK is reacting. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Sharing the court hearing details, Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK took to his Twitter handle and slammed Manoj Bajpayee as being a resident in Mumbai, he filed the case in Indore. KRK wrote, “Manoj Bajpayee is living in Mumbai but he went all the way to Indore to file a case against me. Means he doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice and Mumbai courts. Case hearing is at Supreme Court on 20th march 2023.”

Check out the tweet here:

Manoj Bajpayee is living in Mumbai but he went all the way to Indore to file a case against me. Means he doesn’t trust @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice and Mumbai courts. Case hearing is at Supreme Court on 20th march 2023. pic.twitter.com/IfaYlt54MY — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 9, 2023

Earlier, while refuting KRK’s plea, the court had said, “In the instant case, the tweets in question by and large point towards the character of the respondent (Manoj Bajpayee). However, the same were tweeted with an intent to malign the reputation of respondent or not is a matter of evidence, which cannot be decided by this court by invoking the inherent powers vested under section 482 of CrPC.”

For the unversed, if you don’t know what had ignited this whole dispute, then here’s the tea – KRK had called Manoj Bajpayee ‘Ganjedi Manoj’ & wrote in his tweet, “I am not a Lukkha and Faaltu in life, So I don’t watch web series. Better you ask Sunil Pal. But why do you like to watch a Charsi, Ganjedi Manoj? You can’t be selective. If you hate Charsi Ganjedi in Bollywood, So you should hate everyone.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

