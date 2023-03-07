Shah Rukh Khan, on one hand, is basking in the record-breaking success of his comeback film, Pathaan, and on the other his Jawan is making headlines. Directed by Atlee, the film will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. As per recent reports, the makers have approached another star to make a special appearance in the film. Scroll below to find out who that is!

Previously it was reported that Allu Arjun was also in talks with the Jawan makers for a special role in the SRK led film. But he reportedly declined the offer for Pushpa 2. The South superstar has reportedly started shooting for the sequel, which will also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Now the makers have moved on from him and are eyeing this superstar for the cameo. Can you guess who it is?

According to a report on Siasat.com via News 18, the makers of Jawan are eyeing Ram Charan for a cameo in the film. As per the news, they are in talks with the actor who is currently on cloud nine, enjoying the ongoing celebration of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. There has been no confirmation from either side and fans can only keep their fingers crossed.

Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, and Jr NTR received a lot of international honours including being nominated for the Oscars 2023. The song Naatu Naatu from the film has been nominated for the category Best Music [Original Song]. It has already bagged the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Award.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly playing an antagonist in the film, while Nayanthara will be seen opposite SRK. The film is scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023.

