Indian Idol 12 is currently at the receiving end of a backlash. The saga has been ongoing for a while now, ever since Amit Kumar exposed the show. He criticized the poor performances of the contestants along with judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya during the Kishore Kumar special episode. Amid the participants, it is Shanmukhapriya who has been targeted the most. But did you know she once compared herself to Michael Jackson while reacting to it all? Read on for details!

Advertisement

As most know, Shanmukhapriya is famous for her talent for yodelling. But there remains a section of viewers who do not appreciate her singing style. They claim that she keeps yelling and shouting during her performance.

Advertisement

The Indian Idol 12 contestant once broke silence on the merciless trolls and compared herself to Michael Jackson. She told Yo! Vizag, “I came to know about the happenings only after a few of my well-wishers reached out to me. I try to take the trolls with a pinch of salt. Even the greatest of like Michael Jackson had to endure criticism.”

Shanmukhapriya continued, “All I know is music. I am doing this because I like to sing and perform. And I believe that work speaks for itself. Going ahead, I will put in the best of my efforts to showcase my skills in the forthcoming rounds.”

Just not that, even her mother Ratnamala broke her silence and appreciated the fact that her daughter is experimenting with genres. She also revealed that the tracks for performance are provided by the Indian Idol 12 makers.

Recently, rumours have been rife that Shanmukhapriya has been eliminated during the upcoming episode. Only time will tell if it is true!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Telly updates.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Drops A Hilarious Reply On Her ‘Fighter’ Co-Star Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Take Off’ Post

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube