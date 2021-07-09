Bigg Boss 13 was special in many ways. It revamped the career of actors like Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala amongst others. On the other hand, we were introduced to a power couple like Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Another rumoured couple is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The duo claims that they’re friends but the media speculates otherwise. Recently, there were rumours of fallout and here’s what the actor has to say about it all.

A media portal recently claimed that Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s friendship has hit a rough patch. The reason behind their feud was unclear but the rumours suggested that it had something to do with Sidharth’s anger issues.

Now, Sidharth Shukla has indirectly reacted to these rumours and set the records straight. The Broken But Beautiful 3 actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…”

Sidharth Shukla continued, “How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all”

Check out the tweet shared by the actor below:

Being reading a few newz articles …. Least said they are hilarious….. bhayi eye balls he Chahiyea tho kuch positive likh lo ….itni negativity kaha se latte ho…How do you’ll manage to know more about me better than me… least I can say .. may God bless you all 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 8, 2021

Many SidNaaz fans took to the comment section and expressed their anger too.

A user wrote, “Sidharth your shipping FD morph your pics and post on tl and these verified media pages cook stories and post and they even get engagement Then break up because of sid anger and blaming you …. Can’t take it sid …good you stood for yourself, well these shippers should stop.”

Another wrote, “Bhai @sidharth_shukla they don’t believe that you’re single they always say you are in relationship with shehnaaz Please sir if you see then please inlog ko aap sach batado ki aap single hoo or aap dono bs aachee friend hooo it’s a big request”

Shehnaaz Gill also reportedly liked the tweet shared by Sidharth Shukla.

