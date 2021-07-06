Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Groove To Shehnaaz Gill's Viral 'Feelings' Video & They Can't Be More Perfect!

It’s our favourite Ranveer Singh’s birthday today, and the day won’t be complete without a quirky post by Deepika Padukone. This couple hasn’t just been setting couple goals for the rest of humanity but also are making them impossible to achieve. Boarding the ‘trend train’, DeepVeer are back, grooving on Yashraj Mukhate’s viral creation ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’.

Advertisement

The video had Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogues hilariously synced with peppy beats. Deepika & Ranveer share their version of the video to this song. They’re seen grooving on cute steps showcasing their impeccable chemistry.

Advertisement

This video will surely boost your craving for a film of theirs together. Deepika Padukone shared the video with the quote, “But since it’s your Birthday, I’ll make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta… Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person! @ranveersingh.” Aren’t they the cutest?

Check out the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Deepika Padukone recently joined Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for YRF’s Pathan in Mumbai, revealed an Instagram user who happens to be on the sets of the film.

Check out the pictures of Deepika leaving the sets on Saturday evening –

Deepika and SRK’s pairing has always spelt blockbusters for the big screen right from Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year and director Siddharth Anand will surely hope that his ambitious spy action spectacle, Pathan, to also rake in the moolah at the box office and create new history when it releases in theatres.

Also, Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh! ❤️

Must Read: When Disha Patani Was Trolled For Donning A Bodycon Dress With A Plunging Neckline & A Netizen Wrote, “Why So Desperate To Expose?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube