Bollywood celebrities get trolled for the most bizarre reasons on the internet. Last year, Disha Patani wore a bodycon dress at the success party of her film, Malang and got trolled for overexposing with her dress. The film also starred Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Scroll down to read the details.

Advertisement

Disha enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 44 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

For the success party of Malang, Disha Patani wore a maroon bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and looked pretty as ever. The dress accentuated her curves and the actress opted for dramatic eyes and a nude coloured lipstick with gloss over it.

Disha flashed her radiant smile and won the internet. But there was a section that trolled for overexposing with her bodycon dress.

A user commented, “cheap”. Another user commented, “Why is she always desperate to expose?” A third user commented, “Can she ever wear decent clothes?”

Take a look at Disha Patani’s picture here:

Now, take a look at some of the reactions here:

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani’s dress?

Well, this isn’t the first time a celebrity has been trolled for her fashion choice, this happens every now and then.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe and while Jackie Shroff was also a part of the film, he subtly hinted that the actress and his son, Tiger Shroff are in a relationship.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Jackie said, “My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his first work. Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good.”

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani getting trolled for donning a bodycon dress? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Zayed Khan’s Haircut Reminds A Fan Of War’s Hrithik Roshan As He Celebrates His Birthday With Sussanne Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube