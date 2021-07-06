Zayed Khan celebrated his 41st birthday yesterday with friends and family. His sister Sussanne Khan shared a lovely video of the actor cutting his birthday cake with family and fans were quick to notice his transformation and commented that his haircut reminded them of superstar Hrithik Roshan.

The video includes Zayed’s wife Malaika Khan, parents Zarine and Sanjay Khan, sisters Sussanne and brother-in-law DJ Aqeel.

Wishing brother Zayed Khan on his birthday, Sussanne Khan wrote a lovely post on Instagram that read, “Ma beautiful Familia…The best, specially talented, creative thinkers, (eccentric sometimes), hilariously funny with once in a while anger outbursts.. 😂💪🏻✨this amazing group of my people who entertain, cry, laugh and support each other through the madness of life. And I lucked out most coz I have these angels surrounding me Nonstop and persistently 🧠🤍💪🏻⚡️😇🫀”.

That’s one sweet family video!

Fans showered love on Zayed Khan on Sussanne’s video and commented that his haircut reminded them of Hrithik Roshan’s look from War. “Happy Birthday @itszayedkhan you haircut is same like @hrithikroshan sir… War one,” a fan commented. Another wrote, “Such a good looking family.” A third fan commented, “This is so nice.”

Meanwhile, Zayed Khan’s beastly transformation is winning the hearts of netizens on the internet. The actor shared his picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “Good morning People. The Sun will shine again . So don’t give in , don’t sell out , perceiver . For Pain will only cleanse . Sometimes it’s unbearable I know , I feel that too. And sometimes it’s just not worth going through. But remember god tests those more, who can handle Pain , and come out on the other side Stronger , Braver more resilient . Truth is that we will never have all the answers and the irony is we never really had to. It’s time we forgive each other and ourselves. It’s time we become Warriors not Parasites !!! I know this couple of years has been tough on all of us but our country needs us more then ever. We must pick ourselves up , dust ourselves off and move forward together. Hand in hand , shoulder to shoulder and believe that GOOD EXISTS! Trust me my friends it does we just have to give it and honest chance , and I’m sure we will , you will , and everyone will. Big shout out to brother I take great pride in saying is my mentor @hrithikroshan thank you !!JUST KEEP MOVING FORWARD!”

What are your thoughts on fans comparing Zayed Khan’s haircut with Hrithik Roshan’s War look? Tell us in the comments below.

