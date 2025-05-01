Sanjay Khan is a veteran actor who carved a niche as a suave and romantic leading man in the 1960s and 1970s. His contemporary actors were Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jeetendra, among others. The senior actor once revealed how the friendships among the current generation of actors are superficial. He compared the present times with his time in the industry, and he said it is worse now. Keep scrolling for the deets.

He was part of the golden age of cinema. Khan made a unique place for himself by blending romantic charm, a strong presence in ensemble casts, and a later shift toward historical epics—allowing him to stand out even amid a highly competitive generation of actors. Some of his notable movies include Nagin, Mela, Upasana, Abdullah and more. Meanwhile, his son Zayed Khan is also an actor and is best known for Main Hoon Na and Dus.

Sanjay Khan once revealed that the current actors do not have the same kind of friendship in the industry and even called them superficial. According to Indian Express, Khan shared his views in an interview with PTI, exposing the dark side of the film industry and what it does to the actors. The Nagin star said, “The value of friendships among the current reigning lot pains me. It is superficial. It’s just to show courtesy. The extra hugs and the taps on the back, you can smell hypocrisy from one mile away, that they don’t have anything in common.”

He explained, “The moment they turn around, they backbite. This is a downside of the film industry. In those days, we could say it was like this, too, but it had elegance, some class, respect. Now there is naked aggression.” However, he also acknowledged that these kinds of things were there during his time as well, but they have aggravated further now.

The senior actor added, “In those days, the parity of money was more or less the same. Today, with changing times and too much money and politics in films, (there is a) dog-eat-dog mentality.”

Sanjay Khan stepped back from acting several years ago for multiple reasons, one of the biggest ones being the tragic fire accident. He recovered from third-degree burns and faced surgeries. It was a miracle that he was even alive.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Padmini Kolhapure Once Revealed That Raj Kapoor Wanted Her To Slap Rishi Kapoor Hard For A Realistic Shot: “Something Kept Going Wrong…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News