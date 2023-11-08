Zeenat Aman has recently joined Instagram, and she often shares anecdotes from her day-to-day life. The veteran actress recently revealed that she is finally going to undergo an eye operation for her drooping lids. Zeenat spoke about her eye injury that happened 40 years ago and mentioned that medical science has made enough advancement for her to get it treated now. However, for years, there were rumors that this eye injury was caused by Zeenat’s ex-husband Sanjay Khan.

In an old interview with Simi Garewal, the veteran actress spoke about facing abuse in marriage. She said, “For many years, in my mind, it’s been obliterated because I think that’s what the human mind does. When there is something distinctly unpleasant, you just close your mind to it and pretend that it never happened and you promise yourself that it will never happen again. And that’s how you cope.”

However, Sanjay Khan, who allegedly hit Zeenat at a public gathering, refused rumors of causing her eye injury. During the promotion of his book, The Best Mistakes of My Life, he was questioned by Hrishikesh Kannan about the incident involving the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress. Sanjay denied slapping her and said that Zeenat’s eye problem was hereditary.

He said, “I was even accused of her eye going out… she is losing her eye, which is not right. If you see ’81, ’82, ’83, ’84, she has done several films. There is evidence of the fact that she has perfect eyes. Later on in life, she became a little squint because her mother was squint a little bit. It was a hereditary thing that was labeled on me that I slapped her; I never slapped her, and this was blasphemy.”

He had further called the claim a ‘PR’ attack. “I was so pained and horrified by the one-sidedness of the entire story because nobody even asked me what happened. This was a well-planned PR attack against me, which came like a blitzkrieg,” he said.

Zeenat is recovering, and her vision is getting better. In her recent Instagram post, the actress mentioned an ‘injury’ that happened 40 years ago. A part of her post read, “I have a condition known as ptosis – the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago, it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision.”

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

We hope for her fast recovery!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Ra.One To Have A Sequel? Director Anubhav Sinha Breaks Silence Accepting It To Be ‘Biggest Flop’ Of His Career: “I Failed Shah Rukh Khan… Should Have Made A Better Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News