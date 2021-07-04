On June 29, Eeshwar Nivas’ directorial, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, marked its 20th anniversary. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (LKLKBK) completed 20 years on June 29. The crime comedy, starring Saif Ali Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sonali Bendre, Aftab Shivdasani, Johnny Lever and Twinkle Khanna in the lead, also mentions several other Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, AR Rahman and more.

For those who do not remember, in Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Snehal Daabbi played Aaj Kapoor, a conman who claims to have made some of the biggest actors in Bollywood what they are today. During a recent conversation, he was quizzed whether taking so many celebrity names would cause trouble for the makers and cast if the movie was released today. Read on to know his response.

During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Snehal Daabbi opened up about the dialogues in LKLKBK, saying, “There was a dialogue, ‘Hrithik shakkar hai toh Shah Rukh guud’. During the dub, I was told not to address Shah Rukh Khan in that way. So we did vice versa and changed it to, ‘Shah Rukh shakkar hai toh Hrithik guud’. But A R Rahman and all didn’t mind. There was one dialogue of Salman Khan which was edited. We had done a dig on Akshaye Khanna’s baldness too but it was drastically reduced.”

Further talking about LKLKBK, Snehal Daabbi added, “At some places, removing or redubbing was not possible. So some names we retained while at some places, we replaced the names. Ab woh character hi waisa hai. He was required to drop these big names. And improvisation mein toh kuch bhi chalta tha. Jhamu Sughand, Suniel Shetty, Mithun Chakraborty etc didn’t mind at all. Fardeen Khan was a part of the film and he was cool. In fact, the dialogue ‘Fardeen ko kaun laaya aaya Juhu se Jungle tak?’ was uttered in front of Fardeen. Aur woh hass hass ke pagal ho gaya tha.”

Do you think such dialogues uttered today would cause a social uproar and be troublesome for the cast and crew of the film? Let us know in the comments.

