Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer hasn’t had an amazing run at the theatres because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the film initially released only in 3 theatres in Tripura, it later opened in a couple of other theatres, including a few in Aurangabad, Maharashtra and Surat & Jamnagar, Gujarat.

While the film crossed the 1 Lakh mark at the end of its third week, the Salman starrer has now crossed the 1.5 Lakh milestone, and its Gujarat release can be credited for the same. Read on to know the box office collection of the film below.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a trade expert revealed that Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai collected around Rs. 10,471 on Sunday. On Monday, it did a business of Rs. 7,626, Rs. 5,018 on Tuesday, Rs. 4,706 on Wednesday and Rs. 5,950 on Thursday. As per these approximate figures, Radhe collected around Rs. 1,52,720.

Talking about Radhe’s 4 weeks Box Office run, in Week 1 (May 12 to May 20), it released in Agartala and Dharmanagar in Tripura and collected Rs. 63,248. Week 2 (June 11 to June 17) it released in Malegaon and Aurangabad in Maharashtra and earned Rs. 30,143 at the ticket window. It screened in Aurangabad in Maharashtra in week 3 (June 18 to June 24) and collected Rs. 21,813.

For its fourth week (June 25 to July 1), Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai ran in Aurangabad (Maharashtra) until the weekend and released in Gujarat on Sunday. This week, it collected a total of Rs. 37,516, thereby making its 4-week grand total amount to Rs. 1,52,720.

