Radhe Box Office: Yes, it’s been a tough time for the Bollywood releases at the box office in this pandemic-struck world. Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai started the trend of a hybrid release by coming to OTT and theatres. The second wave came in as bad news for the film resulting in grabbing just three theatres all over India in its first week.

At the time of its release, only three cinema halls in Tripura were allowed to show the film as the whole country was under a strict lockdown. Luckily, cities like Malegaon & Aurangabad in Maharashtra were also allowed to release the movie in the second week.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan’s Radhe collected around 63,000 in its first week from Tripura. With the addition of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad & Malegaon, it bagged approximately 30,000 in the second week.

Entering in its third week, the film has collected around 11,000 in 3 days at the box office. This takes the grand total of the movie to 1,04,000. It may not look like a massive number in hindsight, but given the conditions all over the country in the last few months, any number of people stepping back to the cinema halls (with precautions) is a good number.

Upon its release, Salman’s Eid release faced colossal criticism and was trolled mercilessly on Twitter. On IMDb, it became the worst-rated film for the Dabangg actor. Prabhudeva was panned heavily by everyone for his ‘directionless’ direction. Even the weak screenplay and the pair of Disha Patani, Salman received backlash.

