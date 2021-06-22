Known for giving a sprinkle of quirk to humour in his captions, actor Kartik Aaryan struck again on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Kartik shared a picture from a photoshoot on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen wearing an overcoat paired with a black T-shirt and pants. He is sporting scruffy hair, beard and is holding a big umbrella.

“#TheUmbrellaMan,” he wrote as the caption.

It seems that Kartik drew inspiration from the author Roald Dahl’s short story “The Umbrella Man” for his caption.

Kartik Aryan uploaded a picture on his Instagram account on Friday that looks like an unofficial teaser of an upcoming project.

Kartik did not give details but asked fans to take a guess. His long-hair look in the image as well as the grim backdrop seems to suggest it could be a still from the actor’s upcoming thriller “Dhamaka”, Ram Madhvani’s remake of the 2014 Korean film “The Terror Live” with a plot built around a news anchor who wants to monopolise the coverage of a blast that happens in the city.

“Aa raha hai kuch alag sa (something different is on the way). Take a guess,” Kartik wrote as caption.

The conjecture that the film in question could be “Dhamaka” was endorsed by his fan club, too.

“Something related to Dhamaka,” posted the user kartiikaaryan, identified as Kartik Aaryan FC and “Fan account of Bollywood’s next superstar Kartik Aaryan”.

On the work front, Kartik has two films lined up. He will be seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. The actor also has the film “Dhamaka” lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform.

Kartik was recently in the news for his controversial exit from the Karan Johar-produced “Dostana 2”.

Must Read: Jasmin Bhasin Has Drunk-Texted An Ex, Given A Bribe! Check Out Her Exclusive & Cutest ‘Never Have I Ever’ Game

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube