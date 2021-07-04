Mehreen Kaur Pirzada who got engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi back in March this year has called off her engagement with the politician. The Phillauri actress shared a long note on Instagram breaking the news to her fans. Scroll down to read the details below.

Mehreen and Bhavya have been dating for a while and their fans were actually waiting for them to announce their wedding date.

Breaking the news of her engagement being called off, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada wrote, “Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It’s a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends.”

The Phillauri actress continued and wrote, “This is the only statement I will be making regarding this and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances.”

Meanwhile, Bhavya Bishnoi also shared a long note with his fans while breaking the news of engagement being called off with Mehreen Kaur Pirzada on his Twitter account.

Take a look at it here:

Earlier this year, talking about the proposal with the media, Mehreen revealed how Bhavya proposed to her on their Andaman trip and said, “Bhavya Bishnoi proposed to me underwater. I had never imagined something like this. Bhavya went down on one knee and proposed, and it happened underwater.”

